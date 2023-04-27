Advertise
Coley McCraney to be sentenced Thursday morning

Coley McCraney- 2021
Coley McCraney- 2021(Source: Dale County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly 24 years after their deaths, Coley McCraney will be sentenced for the murders of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

On Wednesday, a Dale County jury found McCraney guilty of two counts of capital murder- shooting into an occupied vehicle, capital murder of two or more people, and capital murder during the course of another felony (rape).

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday at 9 a.m. where McCraney will either receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole. In Alabama, a jury does not have to be unanimous to recommend the death penalty. The law only requires 10 out of 12 jurors to agree.

McCraney was indicted in 2019 for the 1999 murders of the 17-year-old Dothan teens. The teens’ bodies were found in 1999. Their deaths remained part of a high-profile cold case for years until DNA evidence was revealed that implicated McCraney.

Supporters waited outside the courthouse prior to his sentencing. Many holding signs saying, “Coley Strong.”

Supporters held signs outside the courthouse Thursday prior to McCraney's sentencing.
Supporters held signs outside the courthouse Thursday prior to McCraney's sentencing.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

