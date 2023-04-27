Coley McCraney sentenced to life in prison for 1999 double murders

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A jury has recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Coley McCraney, a man who was found guilty Wednesday for the 1999 murders of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

McCraney faced the possibility of being sentenced to death, which two jurors voted for on one conviction.

Capital murder during the commission of a felony (rape) - 2 voted for death penalty

Capital murder for the deaths of 2 or more people – Life in prison

Capital murder for death in a motor vehicle – Life in prison

Capital murder for death in a motor vehicle – Life in prison

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who is the lead prosecutor, will hold a press conference to discuss the nearly 24-year-old murder case and prosecution of McCraney for the brutal deaths of teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Marshall will be joined at the news conference by family members of both victims. The exact time for the news conference is not yet clear, but WSFA 12 News will carry it once it starts. It’s unclear if the defense will hold any news conference.

Family members of both victims talked about losing their daughters.

Carol Roberts, Tracie’s mother, said the hardest part of losing her was the holidays. She also talked about missed milestones like being able to pick out a wedding dress with her daughter.

“She was a precious gift from God,” Roberts added. “Tracie will never be forgotten. She was my best friend and daughter.”

J.B.’s mother, Cheryl Burgoon, said losing her daughter was something she could not get over.

“It hurts so bad…I’m so angry,” Burgoon told the courtroom.

Friends and family of McCraney say he is a kind, generous and Godly man. His wife said that she felt for the victims’ families but that she “needed” her husband, adding that he has six children and 12 grandchildren.

McCraney’s daughter, who lives in Texas, also joined the hearing via Zoom. She told the courtroom she grew up living in a loving household and her father was never aggressive.

In closing, Marshall called McCraney “a monster, a murderer, a rapist.”

On Wednesday, a Dale County jury found McCraney guilty of two counts of capital murder- shooting into an occupied vehicle, capital murder of two or more people, and capital murder during the course of another felony (rape).

McCraney was indicted in 2019 for the 1999 murders of the 17-year-old Dothan teens. The teens’ bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s vehicle. Both had been shot to death. Their deaths remained part of a high-profile cold case for years until DNA evidence was revealed that implicated McCraney.

Some of McCraney’s supporters waited outside the courthouse prior to his sentencing, many holding signs saying, “Coley Strong.”

Supporters held signs outside the courthouse Thursday prior to McCraney's sentencing. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

