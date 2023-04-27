Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Coley McCraney sentenced to life in prison for 1999 double murders

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A jury has recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Coley McCraney, a man who was found guilty Wednesday for the 1999 murders of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

McCraney faced the possibility of being sentenced to death, which two jurors voted for on one conviction.

  • Capital murder during the commission of a felony (rape) - 2 voted for death penalty
  • Capital murder for the deaths of 2 or more people – Life in prison
  • Capital murder for death in a motor vehicle – Life in prison
  • Capital murder for death in a motor vehicle – Life in prison

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who is the lead prosecutor, will hold a press conference to discuss the nearly 24-year-old murder case and prosecution of McCraney for the brutal deaths of teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Marshall will be joined at the news conference by family members of both victims. The exact time for the news conference is not yet clear, but WSFA 12 News will carry it once it starts. It’s unclear if the defense will hold any news conference.

Family members of both victims talked about losing their daughters.

Carol Roberts, Tracie’s mother, said the hardest part of losing her was the holidays. She also talked about missed milestones like being able to pick out a wedding dress with her daughter.

“She was a precious gift from God,” Roberts added. “Tracie will never be forgotten. She was my best friend and daughter.”

J.B.’s mother, Cheryl Burgoon, said losing her daughter was something she could not get over.

“It hurts so bad…I’m so angry,” Burgoon told the courtroom.

Friends and family of McCraney say he is a kind, generous and Godly man. His wife said that she felt for the victims’ families but that she “needed” her husband, adding that he has six children and 12 grandchildren.

McCraney’s daughter, who lives in Texas, also joined the hearing via Zoom. She told the courtroom she grew up living in a loving household and her father was never aggressive.

In closing, Marshall called McCraney “a monster, a murderer, a rapist.”

On Wednesday, a Dale County jury found McCraney guilty of two counts of capital murder- shooting into an occupied vehicle, capital murder of two or more people, and capital murder during the course of another felony (rape).

McCraney was indicted in 2019 for the 1999 murders of the 17-year-old Dothan teens. The teens’ bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s vehicle. Both had been shot to death. Their deaths remained part of a high-profile cold case for years until DNA evidence was revealed that implicated McCraney.

Some of McCraney’s supporters waited outside the courthouse prior to his sentencing, many holding signs saying, “Coley Strong.”

Supporters held signs outside the courthouse Thursday prior to McCraney's sentencing.
Supporters held signs outside the courthouse Thursday prior to McCraney's sentencing.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
Kimberly Matthews says this is not the first time she has had mail stolen from her business
East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Famed Bates House of Turkey to open Montgomery location

Latest News

FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after her reelection victory, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Alabama governor defends dismissal of cabinet member
Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery
Traci Kegley has been missing since April 26, 1998.
25 years later, still no answers in Traci Kegley disappearance
Coley McCraney to be sentenced morning
Coley McCraney to be sentenced morning