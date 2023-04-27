Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
Kimberly Matthews says this is not the first time she has had mail stolen from her business
East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Famed Bates House of Turkey to open Montgomery location

Latest News

This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes new white-faced baby monkey
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
A Ukrainian soldier smiles standing in a trench on the frontline in the village of New York,...
NATO: Ukraine allies sent 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks