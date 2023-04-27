Advertise
Despite hurdles, Troy continues to grow

By Julia Avant
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Businesses big and small struggled to do business or even stay open during the pandemic.

When covid hit the City of Troy, all hands were on deck to preserve the businesses that were already here, and not only are they still thriving, but the city is growing with more opportunities.

“I think the majority of us of our first six months really to a year we were here,” says Pike County Economic Development Corporation President Chase Cobb.

Fast forward to now, Cobb says Troy is thriving and growing.

Three restaurants have opened on the town square while Baumhowers and other businesses, like a good times bowling alley and home to suites, are in the making, and the growth doesn’t stop there.

When Cobb was asked what makes people want to work and play in Troy, he replied, “It’s just a business-friendly environment. Our leadership clicks on all cylinders. We have a diverse manufacturing industrial base. We continue to see quality of life wins. You really can’t not look at Troy and say I want to be a part of it.”

Cobb also credited much of the success to the city council in Troy for constantly working to improve the quality of life in the small town.

