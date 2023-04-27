Drew Brees to speak at 2023 Faulkner Benefit Dinner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University announced professional athlete Drew Brees will be the keynote speaker for its 2023 Benefit Dinner.

Faulkner said the annual benefit dinner is a “longstanding tradition and a red-letter event” in the River Region. Previous speakers include former Vice President Mike Pence, conservative political commentator Candace Owens and former South Carolina governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Hailey.

“Overcoming adversity takes resilience. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, Faulkner University’s Benefit Dinner will celebrate those who have overcome adversity with a speaker who has done so for decades,” said Faulkner President Mitch Henry. “He has overcome career-ending injuries, fought through pain and naysayers to compete on the highest level. He is the 2009 Super Bowl MVP- winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, an overcomer, a believer, and a leader in helping those in need. This year’s Benefit Dinner speaker is Drew Brees.”

Brees was named the NFL 2004 Comeback Player of the Year. After lettering in football from 1997-2000, while he studied industrial management at Purdue University, Brees played five years with the San Diego Chargers and 15 years with the New Orleans Saints. He has been elected to 13 Pro Bowls, named 2006 All-Pro Team, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, 2008 and 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP.

Aside from his athletic career, Brees co-founded SHIELD 1, a foundation to address community needs like housing, healthcare, education, business opportunity, economic development, support of HBCUs, social justice and legislative reform.

The 2023 annual benefit dinner will occur on Oct. 5 at the Renaissance Convention Center in downtown Montgomery. Tickets can be purchased by calling 334-386-7257 or by visiting Faulkner.edu/brees.

All proceeds from the event go toward student scholarships, according to Faulkner.

