East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A small business in East Montgomery is trying to recover from mail theft.

Kimberly Matthews, Director of Operations for Matthews Development, alleged checks that were made out to vendors have been stolen and washed for different amounts of money after she mailed the checks off at the post office.

“We only write five or six checks a week,” said Matthews, “they had 12 checks come through in one day, and it was for amounts that were out of our norm and multiple checks to the same people.”

The original check was made for $8,040, but Matthews said the perpetrator(s) deposited the check into a Regions bank account and washed the check at least six times for amounts of at least $5,500.

She added she spent several hours Monday, April 24, trying to do damage control.

“I have to stop payment on checks that are floating out there because they could, in turn, be the rewashed and be compromised,” she said.

Matthews mentioned this is not the first time she has dealt with mail theft, saying she has “had to change checking accounts three different times” with different institutions in Montgomery.

“It has been so annoying,” Matthews said in frustration.

Matthews has taken the steps necessary to report fraud by filing a report with the Montgomery Police Department and alerting the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Postal Services.

If you suspect that you are a victim of mail theft, you can contact the Office of Inspector Genere HERE .

STOLEN CHECKS: A business in East Montgomery has fallen victim to fraud after the director of operations says this check was stolen and deposited into a personal bank account and washed several times for different amounts. pic.twitter.com/43rxrNF17B — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) April 27, 2023

