First Alert: Tracking showers and storms Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Widespread rain and storms are again in the forecast Thursday into Thursday night as an area of low pressure swings across the region.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of some strong to severe is higher Thursday as this system moves across the state. While it does not look like a widespread severe weather event in Alabama, it does look like a few strong to severe storms may occur with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main hazards. The highest chance of rain, storms and severe weather is during the afternoon.

Conditions should dry out briefly Friday into early Saturday before another system arrives late Saturday and lingers into Sunday. It’s important to note that some models indicate a chance of a few showers lingering into Friday. For now we would continue leaning towards the drier side for Friday’s forecast.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend system will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Saturday through the day Sunday. Models are not in agreement on how exactly things will come together, so we are capping any rain chances at 50%. It seems as though Saturday night and Sunday is the favored window for highest rain coverage based on the latest guidance.

Highs will go from near near 80 degrees each day through Saturday to the lower and middle 70s starting Sunday. Upper 40s are looking likely as you wake up Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Next week will start off dry and nice with no issues to be had. Both Monday and Tuesday should bring plenty of sunshine with cooler than normal temperatures in the 70s.

First Alert 7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.