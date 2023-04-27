Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video

Carlicia Lewis.
Carlicia Lewis.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

Police arrested Carlicia Lewis, 18, who is seen allegedly attacking the school bus driver around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this stories includes content some might find disturbing.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

According to officials, Lewis and another person were called to the scene after a student on the bus had an argument with the driver.

Police also said Lewis and another person and the student physically attacked the driver who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus.

The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck, and shoulder area.

Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Famed Bates House of Turkey to open Montgomery location
A sign in Dadeville urges prayers for the community after the mass shooting on April 15, 2023.
Dadeville City Council dispels mass shooting business license rumor

Latest News

FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has...
DASH diet named the best for heart health
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
The U.S. Navy says Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman...
US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Philadelphia police responded to a school where a suspected opioid exposure took place.
5 students taken to hospital after drinking opioid-laced juice, authorities say
Monique Braxton, a school district spokesperson, talks about the juice incident.
Tainted juice incident 'unacceptable,' school official says