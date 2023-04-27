Highlighting Troy University & its impacts

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University looks a lot different than it did in 1989. That’s when Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. became the university’s chancellor. Almost 34 years later, investments in Troy’s growth have paid off.

Besides the beautiful and growing campus, one of the biggest investments paid off during the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Dr. Hawkins says the numbers were up for the past 10 years. This year Troy is seeing even more students come, with a 10% increase.

“A lot of institutions weren’t ready for COVID, and we were, so we have continued to build on the excellence that was already here,” says Dr. Hawkins.

Hawkins says, as of now, enrollment for the incoming class is up. The pandemic caused a dip, but he’s optimistic because he says Troy holds true to patriotism and solid values, where 70% of students say faith is important to them.

“Students can get a quality education experience in Troy at an affordable setting and in a beautiful setting and a safe setting, we continue to be one of the safest campuses in this country,” stated Hawkins.

Troy graduates have returned home to continue the tradition and to lead the university’s future.

“I think it’s easy to sell Troy. You know we have a beautiful campus we have caring faculty anyone at troy gives you the family atmosphere. We want to make sure that students are comfortable when they come here and that they are taken care of until they graduate, and even after they graduate, we want them to be successful,” says Kerrie Lynn Williamson, senior director of enrollment services at Troy.

The newly elected SGA President, Theo Thoenes says Troy wasn’t even on the radar when he started considering colleges, but today he is all in and one of the university’s newest recruiters.

“I saw people that were excited that face challenges head-on, and that was extremely attractive when it came to looking at what school I wanted to be at for the next four years,” says Thoenes.

Troy has over 200 student clubs and organizations on campus, university leaders encourage all students to get involved.

