‘Misguided youth’: 4 of 6 shooting suspects are from Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been nearly two weeks since the tragedy in Dadeville. The heartbreak and sadness reach far beyond the city.

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says they have come together as a community to show their support for their neighbors.

“I’ve talked with the mayor. We want to know that we’re sending our condolences and sympathy,” said Haygood.

Four of the six suspects charged in connection with the shooting that killed four and left dozens more injured are from Tuskegee. Brothers Travis and Tyreese McCullough, Johnny Brown, and an unarmed teenager.

Haygood says this is particularly disheartening and disappointing. Haygood says faith leaders in Tuskegee have asked for a panel review to be done in June. They would look at how such violence could have come out of their community.

“We want to evaluate what things can we do in our community to address those kinds of conditions that may have been missed. These were some misguided youth who have had assistance in other areas, but somewhere, something got off track,” stated Haygood.

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kita Moss is a faith leader in Tuskegee and believes keeping the youth on the right track starts with mentoring.

“They must have guidance, it starts at home, but it doesn’t end at home,” says Moss. “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Moss was formally incarcerated and wants to help young people.

“When you make a conscious decision, you don’t determine the consequences. And that’s what’s so scary that you can go in, and you can go in a young man and come out an old man,” stated Moss.

Pastor Moss says he is working to launch a program to help mentor the youth. If you would like to make a donation, volunteer, or learn more about the S.T.O.P Organization, email embctuskegee@gmail.com

