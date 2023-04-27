Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Misguided youth’: 4 of 6 shooting suspects are from Tuskegee

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been nearly two weeks since the tragedy in Dadeville. The heartbreak and sadness reach far beyond the city.

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says they have come together as a community to show their support for their neighbors.

“I’ve talked with the mayor. We want to know that we’re sending our condolences and sympathy,” said Haygood.

Four of the six suspects charged in connection with the shooting that killed four and left dozens more injured are from Tuskegee. Brothers Travis and Tyreese McCullough, Johnny Brown, and an unarmed teenager.

Haygood says this is particularly disheartening and disappointing. Haygood says faith leaders in Tuskegee have asked for a panel review to be done in June. They would look at how such violence could have come out of their community.

“We want to evaluate what things can we do in our community to address those kinds of conditions that may have been missed. These were some misguided youth who have had assistance in other areas, but somewhere, something got off track,” stated Haygood.

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kita Moss is a faith leader in Tuskegee and believes keeping the youth on the right track starts with mentoring.

“They must have guidance, it starts at home, but it doesn’t end at home,” says Moss. “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Moss was formally incarcerated and wants to help young people.

“When you make a conscious decision, you don’t determine the consequences. And that’s what’s so scary that you can go in, and you can go in a young man and come out an old man,” stated Moss.

Pastor Moss says he is working to launch a program to help mentor the youth. If you would like to make a donation, volunteer, or learn more about the S.T.O.P Organization, email embctuskegee@gmail.com

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.
Man charged in Montgomery arson case
A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance

Latest News

Songs of praise can be heard in North Court St Missionary Baptist Church.
Montgomery church holds vigil for Dadeville victims
Troy University
Highlighting Troy University & its impacts
Troy University looks a lot different than it did in 1989.
Hometown Tour: Highlighting Troy University and its impacts
Troy, AL
Despite hurdles, Troy continues to grow