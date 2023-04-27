Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Church personally affected by Dadeville mass shooting

By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Songs of praise could be heard at North Court St Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday night.

The Montgomery church hosted a candlelight vigil to bring light to a dark time.

“People need to stay lifted up and understand that regardless of what is going on, God is still in control,” said Pastor Clifford Prevo.

People gathered to honor the four lives lost and countless people injured in the Dadeville mass shooting.

The pastor pointed to gun violence across the entire nation, calling for these crimes to stop.

“You have no right to take another human life because you did not create life itself,” Prevo said. “Put those weapons down.”

The church was personally affected by the mass shooting. The pastor said a member of his congregation was injured.

A photo of Trinity Richards sat at the front of the vigil. According to Prevo, she was shot in her head and foot.

He added that she survived the attack and is recovering at UAB.

“We just pray for her each and every day for her recovery,” Prevo said. “We know that God is able.”

Attendees at the vigil also took time to pray for the suspects arrested for the shooting. Pastor Prevo hopes their lives are also transformed.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.
Man charged in Montgomery arson case
A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance

Latest News

Kimberly Matthews says this is not the first time she has had mail stolen from her business
East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud
It has been nearly 2 weeks since the tragedy in Dadeville.
‘Misguided youth’: 4 of 6 shooting suspects are from Tuskegee
A small business in Montgomery is losing thousands of dollars.
East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud
A state senate committee approved a bill related to firearm safety and mental health.
Senate committee votes on bill on gun safety & mental health