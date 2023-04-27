Montgomery Church personally affected by Dadeville mass shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Songs of praise could be heard at North Court St Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday night.

The Montgomery church hosted a candlelight vigil to bring light to a dark time.

“People need to stay lifted up and understand that regardless of what is going on, God is still in control,” said Pastor Clifford Prevo.

People gathered to honor the four lives lost and countless people injured in the Dadeville mass shooting.

The pastor pointed to gun violence across the entire nation, calling for these crimes to stop.

“You have no right to take another human life because you did not create life itself,” Prevo said. “Put those weapons down.”

#HappeningNow A worship service and candlelight vigil in Montgomery following the Dadeville mass shooting. This is a look at North Court St Missionary Baptist Church. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/47RKYFGxqU — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) April 26, 2023

The church was personally affected by the mass shooting. The pastor said a member of his congregation was injured.

A photo of Trinity Richards sat at the front of the vigil. According to Prevo, she was shot in her head and foot.

He added that she survived the attack and is recovering at UAB.

“We just pray for her each and every day for her recovery,” Prevo said. “We know that God is able.”

Attendees at the vigil also took time to pray for the suspects arrested for the shooting. Pastor Prevo hopes their lives are also transformed.

