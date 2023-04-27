Montgomery Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to new homeowner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony for its newest homeowner Thursday.

The Habitat for Humanity vision is a community and world where everyone has a safe, decent place to live. The Habitat homeownership program helps families realize the dream of an affordable home and build wealth for future generations. Mark Hall, Executive Director of Montgomery Habitat said, “This is why we do what we do. Being able to provide a family with the opportunity for homeownership is a wonderful thing. So happy for Ebony Tarrance and family. This will be a great day.”

Montgomery Habitat for Humanity builds houses alongside families who demonstrate the need and willingness to partner with Habitat. Families invest 400 hours of their own “sweat-equity” labor into the houses. Families then purchase their homes through no-profit mortgages, and their monthly mortgage payments help fund the construction of more houses.

This work is made possible through support from financial partners and volunteerism by committed organizations. First United Methodist Church; Valley Bank; U.S. Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy; Mobis Alabama, LLC; Chappy’s Deli & Trustmark Bank are all Montgomery Habitat for Humanity partners.

To learn more about Montgomery Habitat for Humanity, visit this link.

