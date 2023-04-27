Advertise
News conference to be held after Coley McCraney’s capital murder sentencing

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A sentencing hearing is underway Thursday where convicted killer Coley McCraney will learn his fate; he’ll either receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole. In Alabama, a jury does not have to be unanimous to recommend the death penalty. The law only requires 10 out of 12 jurors to agree.

Following the sentencing, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who is the lead prosecutor, will hold a press conference to discuss the nearly 24-year-old murder case and prosecution of McCraney for the brutal deaths of teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Marshall will be joined at the news conference by family members of both victims. An exact time for the news conference is not yet clear, but WSFA 12 News will carry it once it starts. It’s unclear if the defense will hold any news conference.

On Wednesday, a Dale County jury found McCraney guilty of two counts of capital murder- shooting into an occupied vehicle, capital murder of two or more people, and capital murder during the course of another felony (rape).

McCraney was indicted in 2019 for the 1999 murders of the 17-year-old Dothan teens. The teens’ bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s vehicle. Both had been shot to death. Their deaths remained part of a high-profile cold case for years until DNA evidence was revealed that implicated McCraney.

Some of McCraney’s supporters waited outside the courthouse prior to his sentencing, many holding signs saying, “Coley Strong.”

Supporters held signs outside the courthouse Thursday prior to McCraney's sentencing.
Supporters held signs outside the courthouse Thursday prior to McCraney's sentencing.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

