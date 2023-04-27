Advertise
Postal delivery worker robbed at gunpoint, arrest made

Jermain Tyrone Holmes Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Jermain Tyrone Holmes Dothan City Jail booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, April 26, the Dothan Police Department was notified by a Postal delivery worker who reported he had just been robbed at gunpoint in the 600 block of Allen Road.

According to DPD, while on his route delivering mail, the Postal worker was approached by an individual who pulled a handgun and demanded personal property from him.

In fear of his life, the Postal worker complied with the demands and the suspect then fled on foot.

The Postal worker attempted to follow the suspect while notifying law enforcement.

Within minutes of the incident, officers located the suspect only a few blocks away while fleeing the area.

While searching the path traveled by the suspect, officers located majority of the personal property taken from the Postal worker as well as the weapon used during the robbery.

It was determined the gun used was previously reported stolen.

Jermain Tyrone Holmes, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Robbery First Degree and one count of Receiving Stolen Property Second Degree.

He currently has no bond.

Assisting with the investigation is the United States Postal Inspector’s Office who will be pursuing federal charges against Holmes for this incident as well.

