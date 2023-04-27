Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rain likely today, more possible this weekend

A few storms will mix in today, but the severe risk looks very low
Rain and storms are likely today
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Widespread rain and storms are forecast to occur today as a batch or line pushes through. The chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms does exist south of U.S. 80.

This will not be a widespread severe weather issues for our part of the state. However, a few strong to damaging wind gusts, spotty hail and very heavy rain are all possible across roughly the southern half of Alabama.

Rain and storms are most likely later this morning through this afternoon.
Rain and storms are most likely later this morning through this afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

The highest chance of rain, storms and severe weather is during the morning and afternoon hours. It will not rain all day long, but most everyone should get a round of rain and storms. Some heavy rain rates will be in the mix as the line comes through, but flooding shouldn’t be a problem.

Conditions will dry out this evening and remain that way through the first half of Saturday. Thanks to a cold front pushing through, we can’t totally rule out a few showers or storms this evening or tonight. Tomorrow looks entirely dry for just about everyone.

A few strong to severe storms are possible today.
A few strong to severe storms are possible today.(WSFA 12 News)

Another system arrives later Saturday and lingers into early Sunday. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to Central and South Alabama. Models are still not in perfect agreement on how exactly things will come together, so we are capping any rain chances around 50%. It seems as though Saturday evening, Saturday night and Sunday morning is the favored window for highest rain coverage.

Highs will struggle to get into the mid-70s today thanks to the rain and clouds. Lower 80s can be expected tomorrow and Saturday before a dip back into the 70s heading into next week.

Rain chances are back this weekend, especially late Saturday through Sunday morning.
Rain chances are back this weekend, especially late Saturday through Sunday morning.(WSFA 12 News)

The overnights and mornings will also cool off as May gets underway. Upper 40s are looking like a good bet for many as you wake up Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday!

Next week continues to look dry with plenty of sunshine. No rain is in the forecast Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. That dry weather could very well continue through all of next week thanks to high pressure taking control.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Famed Bates House of Turkey to open Montgomery location
A sign in Dadeville urges prayers for the community after the mass shooting on April 15, 2023.
Dadeville City Council dispels mass shooting business license rumor

Latest News

Rain and storms are likely today
Rain and storms are likely today
First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Tracking showers and storms Thursday
Rain and strong storm chances remain in the forecast Thursday.
Rain and strong storm chances remain in the forecast Thursday.
Amanda has an hour-by-hour breakdown + looks ahead to Thursday's thunderstorm threat!
Warm today, but scattered showers return this afternoon...