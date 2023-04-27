Rain likely today, more possible this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Widespread rain and storms are forecast to occur today as a batch or line pushes through. The chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms does exist south of U.S. 80.

This will not be a widespread severe weather issues for our part of the state. However, a few strong to damaging wind gusts, spotty hail and very heavy rain are all possible across roughly the southern half of Alabama.

Rain and storms are most likely later this morning through this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

The highest chance of rain, storms and severe weather is during the morning and afternoon hours. It will not rain all day long, but most everyone should get a round of rain and storms. Some heavy rain rates will be in the mix as the line comes through, but flooding shouldn’t be a problem.

Conditions will dry out this evening and remain that way through the first half of Saturday. Thanks to a cold front pushing through, we can’t totally rule out a few showers or storms this evening or tonight. Tomorrow looks entirely dry for just about everyone.

A few strong to severe storms are possible today. (WSFA 12 News)

Another system arrives later Saturday and lingers into early Sunday. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to Central and South Alabama. Models are still not in perfect agreement on how exactly things will come together, so we are capping any rain chances around 50%. It seems as though Saturday evening, Saturday night and Sunday morning is the favored window for highest rain coverage.

Highs will struggle to get into the mid-70s today thanks to the rain and clouds. Lower 80s can be expected tomorrow and Saturday before a dip back into the 70s heading into next week.

Rain chances are back this weekend, especially late Saturday through Sunday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The overnights and mornings will also cool off as May gets underway. Upper 40s are looking like a good bet for many as you wake up Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday!

Next week continues to look dry with plenty of sunshine. No rain is in the forecast Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. That dry weather could very well continue through all of next week thanks to high pressure taking control.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.