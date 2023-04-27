Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
Kimberly Matthews says this is not the first time she has had mail stolen from her business
East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Famed Bates House of Turkey to open Montgomery location
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’

Latest News

The Guinness World Record holder of the world's largest afro is a woman who has held the honor...
Woman holds record for world’s largest afro for the 4th time
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
A Russian judge has ruled that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on...
US sanctions Russia, Iran entities for detaining Americans
Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source