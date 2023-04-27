The Rundown: Last weekend of April brings city fests, baseball and more
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you a sports fan, a foodie or a lover of arts? If you answered yes to any of those or whatever you may be, we have events that are just right for you.
In Pike County, the TroyFest Arts & Crafts Festival is happening this weekend. There will be a variety of arts, crafts, and food to enjoy. There will also be entertainment and activities for people of all ages. You have Saturday & Sunday to enjoy TroyFest.
In Lee County, get ready for a day full of arts, crafts, food, music and family friendly fun. It is time for Auburn CityFest and there will be dinosaurs, Bama Air Dogs, Aubie and more. This event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. It will be in Kiesel Park on Saturday and admission is free to attend.
In Montgomery County, The Montgomery Biscuits are taking on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Riverwalk Stadium. You can enjoy Stars Wars Night, a dog giveaway, and more.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Apr. 28th:
- Around The World Global Gastronomy Event
- Art Song & Moonshine
- Sundilla Presents Abby Posner in Concert
- Lee County Courthouse Square
- Opelika High Theatre Society Presents Frozen
- Walk with a Doc
- Montgomery Biscuits v Pensacola Blue Wahoos
Saturday, Apr. 29th:
- Art Song & Moonshine
- Opelika High Theatre Society Presents Frozen
- Auburn Food & Wine Festival
- Auburn Rodeo
- Auburn Cityfest
- O Grows Farmers Market
- Well Red Independent Bookstore
- Cakes & Cocktails
- Alabama Artists Festival
- All Things New: “This Side of the Bridge” Celebration
- Healthy Kids Day at Grandview YMCA for Grandview & Wetumpka YMCAS
- Pilates Fusion
- 90s R&B Poetry Show
- 9th Annual Girls Night Out
- Book Fest
- ScoutFest 2023
- Dirty Dog Spring Clean
- 3rd Annual Community Free Flea Market
- 2023 TroyFest Fine Art & Craft Festival
- Chilton County Strawberry Festival
- Western Festival at PCCA Ranch Rodeo
- Covington Heritage Foundations’ Antiques & Uniques Festival
- BANKS Food Hall Spring Concert Series
- Montgomery Biscuits v Pensacola Blue Wahoos
Sunday, Apr. 30th:
- Opelika High Theatre Society Presents Frozen
- National Theatre Live: Othello
- Pilates Fusion
- Bama Sound Band at Cloverdale Park
- Montgomery’s Gospel Vibes
- 2023 TroyFest Fine Art & Craft Festival
- Montgomery Biscuits v Pensacola Blue Wahoos
For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!
