The Rundown: Last weekend of April brings city fests, baseball and more

The Rundown: April 28-30(WSFA)
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you a sports fan, a foodie or a lover of arts? If you answered yes to any of those or whatever you may be, we have events that are just right for you.

In Pike County, the TroyFest Arts & Crafts Festival is happening this weekend. There will be a variety of arts, crafts, and food to enjoy. There will also be entertainment and activities for people of all ages. You have Saturday & Sunday to enjoy TroyFest.

In Lee County, get ready for a day full of arts, crafts, food, music and family friendly fun. It is time for Auburn CityFest and there will be dinosaurs, Bama Air Dogs, Aubie and more. This event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. It will be in Kiesel Park on Saturday and admission is free to attend.

In Montgomery County, The Montgomery Biscuits are taking on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Riverwalk Stadium. You can enjoy Stars Wars Night, a dog giveaway, and more.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Apr. 28th:

Saturday, Apr. 29th:

Sunday, Apr. 30th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

