Social media expert weighs in on new bipartisan age verification bill

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A social media expert is reacting to the proposed bipartisan federal legislation that could soon make it a lot harder for kids and teenagers to join social media.

Protecting kids and teens from the dangers of social media is something attorney Patrick Caver has been working on for years. He’s also a social media expert who goes around the state talking to groups about the ABC’s of social media and what parents need to watch out for.

“I think a lot of parents have unfortunately released their responsibility almost,” Caver said.

Caver says if you go on TikTok right now, you’ll see young kids making videos with thousands of people liking them. He feels predators are among those “likes” and adds there’s little to no age verification being done.

“Security on these programs like TikTok and Instagram is there is a button you click and it says I’m 13 and that’s it. There’s no verification or sometimes they’ll see what year was you born? Kids are smart enough to figure out to put what birthday to put in to find out how old they are supposed to be,” Caver said.

Caver is thrilled to see the proposed federal legislation that would ban kids under 13 from using social media and forces teens to get parental consent to use social media among other measures. He’s been fighting for these age verification measures for years.

“This is a start and I’m so excited that they finally decided to get involved in this because otherwise it’s just been out of control. I think the verification would be a good start to it and it always goes back to the parents. They have the responsibility to make sure who their child is talking to,” Caver said.

Caver would also like to see the government step in more and talk about the dangers of social media and possibly start up a public service announcement program similar to anti-drug D.A.R.E that was popular in the 1980′s and 1990′s.

Caver also wants to sit down with lawmakers to fill them in more about the dangers of social media.

