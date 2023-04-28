Alabama law prohibits some cities from collecting taxes in police jurisdictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of Alabama cities failed to fully report tax collection information to the state. Now, there is a concern they might lose crucial funding needed to keep emergency services going for people who live outside city limits.

In 2021, Senate Bill 107, filed by Sen. Chris Elliot, R-Daphne, passed through the Alabama legislature. The bill is designed to prevent officials from spending tax dollars collected outside their limits inside the city.

The bill states that any city collecting revenue or other taxes and fees within its police jurisdiction must prepare an annual report of the money collected to the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts.

The report must include a total annual budget for police and fire services, the total number of calls responded to, as well as the number of citations and arrests made.

The deadline for the first annual report was March 1, 2023, but dozens of Alabama cities did not meet the deadline.

That includes, for example, the Town of Coosada. Residents in the town received a notice that said because the town will no longer receive funding from the police jurisdiction, it could mean that those outside city limits will no longer receive fire and police services.

However, Mayor James Houston assures residents that services will continue saying in a statement, “The Town of Coosada’s intentions are to continue providing police/fire/medical services to the police jurisdiction and being proactive by looking at alternative ways to fund those services.”

After Coosada failed to meet the deadline, Houston said, “The Town did receive notice on April 21st from the Alabama Department of Revenue to cease collecting taxes and fees in the police jurisdiction.”

Alabama Rep. Tracy Estes, R-District 17, says 128 cities have failed to report their tax information. It’s why his newly filed bill is trying to buy communities more time by pushing back the deadline to report.

“All I’ve done is stricken one number that says 2023 and replaced it with 2024, meaning we would push the application or report deadline back to March 1st of next year, which would buy these 128 communities an additional nine or 10 months to be in compliance,” Estes said. “Therefore, they can continue to collect 50% of their tax rate, their sales tax rate, out in their police jurisdictions because small communities I represent in rural North West Alabama, this is really going to be a financial hit for them.”

House Bill 351 was introduced into a committee last week. If it doesn’t pass, Rep. Estes said these communities will miss out on crucial tax dollars that are used to fund these lifesaving emergency services.

If you live in Coosada and would like to learn more about the options the town is considering, a meeting will be held on May 1st at the town hall at 6 p.m.

