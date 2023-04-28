Autauga County Schools investigating possible environmental situation

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Schools is actively investigating a possible environmental situation at Pine Level Elementary School Friday.

In a statement to WSFA, Interim Superintendent Dr. Daniel Boyd said the situation caused minor eye and skin irritations for approximately 40 students playing outside. Regional fire and EMA authorities have confirmed there was no presence of airborne poisons or toxins.

According to a Facebook post from the school system, the situation was possibly caused by an off-campus fire. WSFA has reached out to the school system to confirm.

The school system encourages parents to consult a healthcare provider if any unusual symptoms present in their children over the weekend.

