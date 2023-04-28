Crime, drug experts explain parents’ role in reducing youth violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers officials are stressing that weapons are falling into the hands of young people.

“Two of the last cases that we paid out where a child had a gun in the school and was actually planning on using it, it was the parents’ gun,” said Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers.

Garrett said parents play a vital role in reducing youth violence. He recommends parents lock their weapons up in a gun safe and pay close attention to their teens’ behavior.

“You don’t want the street to pretty much educate your kids,” Garrett said. “So make sure you’re communicating what your family values are.”

While it can be difficult, he reminds adults that they are parents before they are friends.

“Look through those drawers, look under the bed, look in the mattress, look in the closets to see if they’re hiding anything from you,” Garrett said.

Teens could be hiding illegal drugs. The Council on Substance Abuse says these illegal substances often lead to violent crime.

“When you peel the layers back from an investigation, the sale of drugs, the use of drugs are often involved in the story,” said COSA Executive Director Shereda Finch.

COSA wants parents to look for any out of the ordinary behaviors in their children, such as isolation, the loss of sleep and a change in friend groups.

The council will soon be launching the “Let’s Talk Violence Campaign.” They say it will prepare parents to have the difficult conversations that can shape their child’s future.

“Many parents who have had the unfortunate experience of their child being arrested, some may have not even known that child had a gun,” Finch said.

COSA plans to launch the campaign this summer when students are out of school and have more free time to fall into these negative behaviors.

Parents concerned their child could be wrapped up in criminal activity are urged to reach out for help. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can be contacted at 334-215-7867. The Council on Substance Abuse can be contacted at 334-262-1629.

