Elmore County deputy, investigator honored for saving unresponsive baby

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A family honored an Elmore County deputy and private investigator for saving their 3-month-old’s life. The two were given a special plaque containing a picture of the baby, Veralee Wooten.

According to Taunya Kennedy, the baby’s grandmother, deputy David Salum and investigator Bill Wilson swiftly responded to the call when Veralee became unresponsive on April 16.

“All that was on my mind was she’s not breathing. I have to help her,” said Veralee’s mother, Sabrinalee Kennedy.

Kennedy did CPR on the infant until Salum arrived on the scene and took over.

“The first thing I could see was the airway was constricted,” Salum said. “I flipped over and started slapping her on the back, trying to clear the airway.”

Moments later, Wilson arrived on the scene. Knowing that time was not on their side, Salum and Wilson decided to take matters into their own hands instead of waiting another 10 minutes for an ambulance.

Wilson drove Salum, the baby and Kennedy to the hospital. As they were crossing the Collier Bridge, Salum said Veralee “started crying and looked up” at them.

“It was something from God,” Salum said.

The situation hits home for Wilson and Salum, as both law enforcement officers are fathers.

“I have a 4-year-old at home and, yeah, that’s the first thing I wanted to do when I got home was pick him up and hold him,” Wilson said.

Salum mentioned it’s critical that more people learn CPR because you never know when you will need to use it.

