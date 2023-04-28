Food for Thought: Convenience store gets 63 inspection score

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Wendy’s 2231 E. South Blvd. 99 Alabama Sweet Tea Company 22 Monroe St. 99 Bates House of Turkey 2938 Carter Hill Rd. 98 The Statesman 107 S. Court St. 98 Domino’s Pizza 2611 E. South Blvd. 98 Little Donkey Taqueria 7720 Eastchase Parkway 98 McDonald’s 2621 E. South Blvd. 98

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS PRIORITY ITEM(S) SCORE Shopper Stop (Pizza) 12303 Hwy. 94 (Grady) Water leaking into containers of hamburger/sausage in reach-in cooler; pizza and hot dogs at improper temperature in warmer; rodent droppings in establishment 63 Yokohama Japanese Restaurant 2767 Bell Rd. Cabbage at improper temperature; sushi log not completed; mold in soda dispensing nozzles 80 American Deli 3891 East Blvd. Mold in soda dispensing nozzles; rodent droppings in cabinet 81 Baumhower’s Restaurant 2465 East Blvd. Chicken in cooler at improper temperature; mold in ice machine 82 The Juicy Seafood 2690 East Blvd. Incorrect sanitizing solution concentration level in sink 83

