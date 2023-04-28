Food for Thought: Convenience store gets 63 inspection score
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|SCORE
|Wendy’s
|2231 E. South Blvd.
|99
|Alabama Sweet Tea Company
|22 Monroe St.
|99
|Bates House of Turkey
|2938 Carter Hill Rd.
|98
|The Statesman
|107 S. Court St.
|98
|Domino’s Pizza
|2611 E. South Blvd.
|98
|Little Donkey Taqueria
|7720 Eastchase Parkway
|98
|McDonald’s
|2621 E. South Blvd.
|98
LOW SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|PRIORITY ITEM(S)
|SCORE
|Shopper Stop (Pizza)
|12303 Hwy. 94 (Grady)
|Water leaking into containers of hamburger/sausage in reach-in cooler; pizza and hot dogs at improper temperature in warmer; rodent droppings in establishment
|63
|Yokohama Japanese Restaurant
|2767 Bell Rd.
|Cabbage at improper temperature; sushi log not completed; mold in soda dispensing nozzles
|80
|American Deli
|3891 East Blvd.
|Mold in soda dispensing nozzles; rodent droppings in cabinet
|81
|Baumhower’s Restaurant
|2465 East Blvd.
|Chicken in cooler at improper temperature; mold in ice machine
|82
|The Juicy Seafood
|2690 East Blvd.
|Incorrect sanitizing solution concentration level in sink
|83
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.