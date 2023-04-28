Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Food for Thought: Convenience store gets 63 inspection score

The highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores of the week.
By Mark Bullock
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
Wendy’s2231 E. South Blvd.99
Alabama Sweet Tea Company22 Monroe St.99
Bates House of Turkey2938 Carter Hill Rd.98
The Statesman107 S. Court St.98
Domino’s Pizza2611 E. South Blvd.98
Little Donkey Taqueria7720 Eastchase Parkway98
McDonald’s2621 E. South Blvd.98

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSPRIORITY ITEM(S)SCORE
Shopper Stop (Pizza)12303 Hwy. 94 (Grady)Water leaking into containers of hamburger/sausage in reach-in cooler; pizza and hot dogs at improper temperature in warmer; rodent droppings in establishment63
Yokohama Japanese Restaurant2767 Bell Rd.Cabbage at improper temperature; sushi log not completed; mold in soda dispensing nozzles80
American Deli3891 East Blvd.Mold in soda dispensing nozzles; rodent droppings in cabinet81
Baumhower’s Restaurant2465 East Blvd.Chicken in cooler at improper temperature; mold in ice machine82
The Juicy Seafood2690 East Blvd.Incorrect sanitizing solution concentration level in sink83

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the 1999 murders of JB...
Coley McCraney sentenced to life in prison for 1999 double murders
A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
Kimberly Matthews says this is not the first time she has had mail stolen from her business
East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud

Latest News

Food for Thought 4/27
Food for Thought 4/27
Answers are still being sought in the death of a Montgomery mother.
Answers still sought in Montgomery mother’s fatal shooting
Food for Thought 4/20
Food for Thought 4/20
Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food for Thought 4/13