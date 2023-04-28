Fountain City BMX to host the Gold Cup & Alabama State Championship qualifiers

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - BMX riders from all over the southeast will be in Prattville this weekend when Fountain City BMX hosts the Gold Cup and Alabama State Championship qualifiers.

Riders aged from 18 to 66 years old will be racing for their chance to qualify for the State & Regional Finals that will be held later this year.

Riders from all over the Southeast US will be coming to Prattville ready for a weekend of fast, fun BMX Racing (Ashley Goggins)

The event will take place Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at the David Whetstone Sports Complex off County Road 4 in Prattville. Racing will begin at 2 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.