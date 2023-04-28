Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery
Coley McCraney was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the 1999 murders of JB...
Coley McCraney sentenced to life in prison for 1999 double murders
There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
Kimberly Matthews says this is not the first time she has had mail stolen from her business
East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud
Jermain Tyrone Holmes Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Postal delivery worker robbed at gunpoint, arrest made

Latest News

Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Every state senators co-sponsor bill to cut state grocery tax
The school system encourages parents to consult a healthcare provider if any unusual symptoms...
Autauga County Schools investigating possible environmental situation
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of...
‘Mega-Cookout’ to raise funds for Dadeville shooting victims