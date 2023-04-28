Advertise
‘Mega-Cookout’ to raise funds for Dadeville shooting victims


People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of the four killed in the Dadeville mass shooting.(WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are dozens of families dealing with astronomical medical expenses after last week’s mass shooting in Dadeville, and this weekend you have an opportunity to help those impacted.

Fusion Grill, Me Mama’s Grub Hub, and Sam’s Kountry Kitchen have all teamed up to host a “Mega-Cookout” Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s going to be held in the parking lot of Fusion Grill. That’s located at 1065 South Tallassee Street in Dadeville.

There will be Hamburgers, Hotdogs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken, and more! All of the money raised will go toward helping the many families who have been affected by the recent mass shooting in the small community of just around 3,000 people.

“This is a great community. It is filled with great people, loving people, and for this to happen is absolutely devastating,” said Fusion Grill Owner Dennis Kirkland. “What we’re trying to do is just raise some extra money and give back to these families that got extraordinary medical expenses.”

Plates will be on sale from anywhere between $6 and $15. Proceeds will be given to First Baptist Church Dadeville to then be given directly to families in need.

The event is sponsored by Sysco Foodservice, Halsey Foods, Coca-Cola, Get Ur Fix, Lake Martin Consignment, John & Regina Freeman, Sign Source, and Sanders Distributing.

“This is a small thing compared to what those families have gone through and what those children had to experience, but if there is a bright light or a blessing that can come out of it, hopefully, this is one of them,” Kirkland said.

