‘Rumble by the River’ at Montgomery Motor Speedway cancelled

Montgomery Motor Speedway
Montgomery Motor Speedway(Montgomery motor Speedway)
By James Hayes
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Late Model doubleheader that was supposed to feature the ASA Southern Super Series and the Show Me the Money Pro Late Models has been canceled ahead of the weekend due to the high chance of rain.

The track released the following statement regarding the cancellation:

After much deliberation, track promoter Stan Narrison, along with SSS officials, have made the tough decision to cancel the doubleheader events scheduled for this weekend. The high probability of rain on Saturday and Sunday factored in, as track and Series officials did not want to chance to have teams make a second trip to the Capital City with a high risk of another cancelation.

“Cancelling this event is a heartbreaker for us at Montgomery Motor Speedway. Personally, I really was looking forward to seeing Supers and our great Pro Late Model program running the same night along with the Blacksheep Woodlands Late Model Sportsman division and the Street Stocks. It was going to be one heck of a show.”, stated Track general manager Stan Narrison. “With the weather forecast being what it is, we wanted to be considerate to our teams and our fans.”

At this time, no date has been set for rescheduling the Super Late Model portion of the show.

The next event at Montgomery Motor Speedway will be on May 27th. Entry fees for Pro Late Models, Late Model Sportsman, and Street Stocks will roll over to this event.

The ASA STARS National Tour will be up next on May 7th at Madison International Speedway, while the next SSS event will be in conjunction with yet another STARS event at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway on Tuesday Night, May 16th

