Teen in medically induced coma almost 2 weeks after Dadeville mass shooting

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the 32 people injured in the Dadeville mass shooting on April 15 is in a medically induced coma. Now her family is speaking out.

Justin Johns described his daughter Cara Johns as a “very sweet girl.” She is only 16 years old, but her father said she is mature and responsible, holding two jobs while into cheerleading, gymnastics and swimming.

“I don’t understand why this happened. I’m saying it’s bad because it was senseless,” he said.

Johns said his daughter she was shot in the chest, stomach and head. She is fighting for her life in the coma with severe brain swelling.

“They were so unsure about the head wounds that she had that I don’t really think they thought she was really going to make it,” he said. “Her numbers are just too high right now, but they have started in the right direction coming down, but they’re just not where we need them to be to where she can start weaning herself off the ventilator.”

He said it has been difficult to see his daughter like that, but he has found hope and strength in what she wrote in her prayer journal.

“She says pray continuously and rejoice always,” said Johns. “Prayer continuously is what I focus on because I know that’s what’s got her to this point. She wrote that down the day before this happened.”

Cara Johns’ dad said he is so thankful for the outpouring of support that has come in for his daughter and their family. With a long road to recovery ahead, he is asking for prayers for his daughter. He said he truly believes that is the reason she has come this far.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family pay for all the medical expenses.

Four people were killed in the shooting. Six suspects have been arrested.

