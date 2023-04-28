Advertise
Third teen charged in multi-suspect Montgomery murder 

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 17-year-old has been charged in a multi-suspect Montgomery murder case.

According to MPD, the teen was charged in the March 30th death of Antarrio Hubbard, 20, of Montgomery. Four suspects have been charged in the case thus far, three of them teenagers.  

The fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Buford Street, police say.

Police say the juvenile was taken into custody on April 28, 2023, by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

