Weekend to bring another round of rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today looks entirely dry other than a random shower or two that may develop in Southeast Alabama. Skies will start cloudy, then a good deal of afternoon sunshine will occur. High temperatures will warm nicely into the low 80s.

Rain and a few storms are likely Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Another system arrives later tomorrow and lingers into early Sunday. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to Central and South Alabama. It seems as though Saturday evening, Saturday night and the predawn hours of Sunday morning is the favored window for highest rain coverage.

However, some rain -- and a couple of storms -- will be possible as early as the mid-afternoon hours tomorrow. Models still don’t agree on the starting point of the rain. So many may see a dry Saturday while others see some rain late in the afternoon.

Rain is possible late Saturday and early Sunday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will again reach the lower 80s tomorrow before a dip back into the mid-70s on Sunday and Monday. Temps will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the remainder of next week. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the low 80s, so most days on our 7-day forecast are considered near or just below normal.

The overnights and mornings will also cool off as May gets underway next week. Upper 40s are looking like a good bet for many as you wake up Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! Next week continues to look dry with plenty of sunshine. No significant rain chances exist in the forecast Monday through Friday.

A handful of chilly mornings next week. (WSFA 12 News)

It is important to note that a couple of weak disturbances will swing through next week. This could increase cloud cover and bring a slim chance of sprinkles or a shower at times. Right now it’s too early to mention any sort of rain chance or uptick in cloudiness.

