Young and Fast: Capital City Motorsports Park’s junior drag racers

By Judd Davis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - They’ve got the need for speed and some of them are only five years old.

A lot of drag racers in Central Alabama get their start at the Capital City Motorsports Park.

“Whatever you want to do in the world of racing cars, this is a good place to start,” said Capital City Motorsports Park owner Ben Willis.

Joshua Jones and his son River are just getting started.

“We had some power wheels, those little electronic cars for kids,” said Joshua Jones. “We started souping those up. I called Ben and asked if he could make a run. Ever since then, he’s been introducing himself as River Jones, the race car driver.”

Kids from 5 years old to 18 can race junior dragsters. There are different levels depending on how fast you want to go. It can be a little nerve-racking for parents watching.

“It’s terrifying,” said Joshua Jones. “There are a lot of walls out here.”

It may be a little scary, but track organizers say it’s very safe.

“Your kids are more safe in this sport than baseball,” said Ben Willis. “They are strapped in, fire suits on, metal all around you.”

The kids do more than drive. They learn how these machines work.

“They just put oil in it to make it go fast,” said 5-year-old racer River Jones.

There’s also a chance to make some money.

So what makes a good driver?

“A bunch of concentration,” said 12-year-old racer Brayden Cousins. “At the tree, I’m just concentrating on the lights. When I’m going down the track sometimes I look over to see him. When I go past the finish line I just let off.”

A lot of these kids travel all over the Southeast, testing their skills and making new friends. It’s not your typical sport for kids but can do a lot for their confidence.

“It sets him apart from the other kids in his head,” said Joshua Jones. “Any 5-year-old who can go 30 mph is going to feel on top of the world.”

The trip down the dragstrip may only last seconds, but the lessons will last a lifetime.

If you’re interested in getting your child involved check out the Capital City Motorsports Park website and they can help get you going. It also has a list of all the upcoming events for kids and adults.

