First Alert: Showers, a few thunderstorms expected now through early Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a sunny start to our day, we have seen the return of clouds across much of central and south Alabama this afternoon... along with an overcast sky, a few of our counties are experiencing some rain. This is all associated with a low pressure system, and it keeps coverage of showers and storms elevated now through the first couple hours of our Sunday. Many of you are dry, but more of you will to see rain arrive during the overnight hours.

Rain and a few storms are likely Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

The initial band of showers and storms has arrived in south and southwest Alabama, but as of right is remaining below severe limits.

Temperatures dip down into the 50s tonight before rising into the 70s Sunday and Monday. With an ample amount of afternoon sunshine, we will see each day during the workweek get progressively warmer: upper 70s and lower 80s will stick with us for the remainder of next week. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the low 80s, so most days on our 7-day forecast are considered near or just below normal!

The overnights and mornings will also cool off as May gets underway next week. Upper 40s are looking like a good bet for many as you wake up Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! Next week continues to look dry with plenty of sunshine. No significant rain chances exist in the forecast Monday through Friday.

Showers come to an end by Sunday morning... then we are dry through at least Thursday! (WSFA 12 News)

It is important to note that a couple of weak disturbances will swing through next week. This could increase cloud cover and bring a slim chance of sprinkles or a shower at times. Right now it’s too early to mention any sort of specific rain chance, but that could develop if things trend in a stronger direction.

