R.O.S.S. Montgomery host community health and resource fair

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday, people in our Montgomery were able to get connected with some much needed resources. The Recovery Organization of Support Specialists, also known as R.O.S.S., held its 3rd Community Health and Resource Fair in Oak Park.

People of all ages were able to get health screenings and talk to health professionals. Seventeen agencies, including the Family Guidance Center and Central Alabama Fair Housing Center, were on hand to connect with those who came out.

“Many people fall through the cracks because they don’t have access to resources, you know, they can’t get a job. There’s a lot of stigma associated with substance use disorder. We’ve got vocational rehabilitation services here today. We’re just here to provide all these services in the community so that we can help people,” said Mark Litvine, R.O.S.S. Marketing Director.

Ross is the first recovery community organization in Alabama.

R.O.S.S is located at 2100 Mount Meigs Road. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. R.O.S.S also has a statewide Helpline: 844-307-1760.

