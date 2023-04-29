Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy’s Jake Andrews Selected in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth...
Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft(Troy University)
By Troy University
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City. The Patriots used the 107th overall pick in the Draft to select Andrews, the second offensive lineman in program history to hear his name called during an NFL Draft.

Andrews, who decided to forgo his final year of eligibility, earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors in his first season playing center. He started all 14 games and played 914 of a possible 917 offensive snaps for the Trojans, who won the Sun Belt Championship, defeated nationally-ranked UTSA in the Cure Bowl, and became the first-ever Troy team to earn a USA Today Coaches Poll and College Football Playoff top 25 ranking. Additionally, the Trojans ended the season on an 11-game winning streak, second only to Georgia, and finished the year ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth...
Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft(Troy University)

A native of Millbrook, Ala., Andrews was called for just four penalties over Troy’s 14 games in 2022 and was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Sun Belt per Pro Football Focus for an overall offensive grade. Additionally, Andrews was Troy’s top-rated run blocker per Pro Football Focus and finished the season with a 97.5 PFF Efficiency rating.

As a sophomore, Andrews allowed just one sack, three hits, and 12 pressures in 468 passing situations from his guard position. He ranked 29th nationally and 10th in the Group of Five among all guards in pass blocking and did not allow a sack in the final 10 games of the season. In 2020, he ranked ninth nationally and fourth among guards with a 99.2 pass block efficiency rating among players with at least 300 snaps; he allowed just one sack, two hits, four hurries, and seven pressures in 513 pass blocking situations.

For his career, Andrews played 2,796 career snaps and allowed just six sacks in 1,653 career pass-blocking situations.

Troy NFL Draft History (Sun Belt Conference Era)

  • 2023 – Jake Andrews; Fourth Round (No. 107) – New England Patriots
  • 2017 – Antonio Garcia; Third Round (No. 85) – New England Patriots
  • 2012 – Jonathan Massaquoi; Fifth Round (No. 164) – Atlanta Falcons
  • 2011 – Jerrel Jernigan; Third Round (No. 83) -New York Giants
  • 2010 – Cameron Sheffield; Fifth Round (No. 142) - Kansas City Chiefs
  • 2010 – Jorrick Calvin; Sixth Round (No. 201) - Arizona Cardinals
  • 2010 – Levi Brown; Seventh Round (No. 209) - Buffalo Bills
  • 2009 – Sherrod Martin; Second Round (No. 59) - Carolina Panthers
  • 2008 – Leodis McKelvin; First Round (No. 11) - Buffalo Bills
  • 2007 – Brannon Condren; Fourth Round (No. 32) - Indianapolis Colts
  • 2005 – DeMarcus Ware; First Round (No. 11) - Dallas Cowboys

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery
File image
Third teen charged in multi-suspect Montgomery murder 
Cara Johns was injured in the Dadeville mass shooting on April 15, 2023. She is now in a...
Teen in medically induced coma almost 2 weeks after Dadeville mass shooting
Deputy David Salum and Investigator Bill Wilson pictured with Sabrinalee Kennedy and Veralee...
Elmore County deputy, investigator honored for saving unresponsive baby

Latest News

Carolina Panthers welcome No. 1 pick Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers welcome No. 1 pick Bryce Young
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner transferring to Alabama
Growing up, sports filled his schedule, from football to baseball and soccer, and even swimming.
Jake Andrews hopes to turn NFL dream into reality
Sports Reporter Jahmal Kennedy talks to Troy Athletics Director Brent Jones.
WSFA 12 News Hometown Tour: Troy University AD Brent Jones