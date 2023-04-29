Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

VOCAL holds candlelight vigil for violent crime victims

Victims of Crime and Leniency held its annual vigil to remember lives lost to violence.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least 100 people gathered outside the Alabama attorney general’s office Friday to remember victims of violent crime with a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was hosted by Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL. Executive Director Jennette Grantham said the number of victims has grown over the last few years.

“They’re so young,” Grantham said. “That is what’s so terrible about it. These young people are just beginning their lives.”

VOCAL advocates and district attorneys have been working to make sure victims are heard, which they say brings families a sense of peace.

“Right now, in this legislative session, some of the most major changes are happening and are about to be voted on,” said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney CJ Robinson.

Robinson said a lot of the victims of violent crime are innocent people who were taken away from their families.

“They didn’t get to go say, ‘I love you.’ They didn’t get to say, ‘remember me,’” he said. “They just had to wake up one day without their child, without their brother, without their mother.”

Grantham said while many forget the names of victims after the trial is over, the families have “to live the rest of their lives knowing what happened to their child or their relative, their loved one.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery
There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
Coley McCraney was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the 1999 murders of JB...
Coley McCraney sentenced to life in prison for 1999 double murders
Kimberly Matthews says this is not the first time she has had mail stolen from her business
East Montgomery business falls victim to mail fraud
Cara Johns was injured in the Dadeville mass shooting on April 15, 2023. She is now in a...
Teen in medically induced coma almost 2 weeks after Dadeville mass shooting

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that bans smoking or vaping inside a car with children 14 and...
Alabama lawmakers pass bill to ban smoking, vaping inside a car with children
ASU hosts speaker from Durr lecture series
ASU hosts speaker from Durr Lecture Series
VOCAL hosts vigil for violent crime victims
VOCAL hosts vigil for violent crime victims
Church hosts benefit concert for Flatwood, Selma tornado victims
Church hosts benefit concert for Flatwood, Selma tornado victims