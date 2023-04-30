Advertise
Biscuits and Blue Wahoos suspended

Montgomery and Pensacola tied 2-2 in top of the 6th inning
The Biscuits versus the Blue Wahoos game was suspended due to rain Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (11-8) and the Blue Wahoos (9-10) were suspended due to rain on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The game will resume on Sunday at 1:30 PM CT with both teams tied at two moving into the sixth. The nine-inning game scheduled for 3:33 PM CT will follow in what will be the series finale.

Montgomery started the game with Jacob Lopez (0-0) on the mound for the third time this season, with M.D. Johnson (0-1) making his fourth start of the year for Pensacola. The first inning contained little action, although Greg Jones did advance to third base following a walk to start the bottom-frame. Johnson was able to prevent the runner from scoring, as Logan Driscoll struck out on three pitches to end the inning.

The Blue Wahoos opened the second inning with a pair of singles from Victor Mesa Jr. and Jose Devers before Cody Morissette brought in Mesa Jr. on a fielder’s choice. J.D. Orr recorded an RBI-single to give Pensacola a 2-0 lead, but things took a turn at the end of the top-frame due to heavy rain forcing the game into a delay.

Following a 31-minute delay, Alex Ovalles moved into scoring position for the Biscuits, launching a triple to the center field wall. In the next at-bat Evan Edwards singled to first baseman Joe Rizzo, bringing in Ovalles to end a 22-inning scoreless streak. The next two batters flied out, but Montgomery was able to cut the lead in half, trailing 2-1 moving into the third inning.

The game shifted into a pitching battle for the next two innings, with Lopez striking out three and Johnson striking out five over that span. The first hit since the second inning came on a single from Orr in the fifth, but the Blue Wahoos could not capitalize, leaving the score at 2-1. Diego Infante doubled to the left field wall to start the bottom of the inning for the Biscuits, and Alika Williams recorded an RBI-double in the next at bat to tie the game.

Weather conditions continued to be a problem, and after the fifth inning ended, players were told to leave the field as the game entered its second and final delay of the evening.

The final game of the series will include a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

