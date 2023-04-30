Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old

Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old
Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old(WTVY)
By Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Grayson Hodges.

Grayson is a 12-year-old white male, that may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen on April 30, 2023, at approximately 7:30 am wearing a black shirt and black pants, and black, blue, and orange New Balance shoes in the area of Wynn Road in Enterprise, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Grayson Hodges, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery
The school system encourages parents to consult a healthcare provider if any unusual symptoms...
Autauga County Schools investigating possible environmental situation
Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth...
Troy’s Jake Andrews selected in fourth found of NFL Draft
File image
Third teen charged in multi-suspect Montgomery murder 

Latest News

Mortgage manager shares credit score tips
TroyFest comes to a close
TroyFest comes to a close
Fountain City BMX hosts Southeastern Gold Cup qualifier
Fountain City BMX hosts Southeastern Gold Cup qualifier
Marquetta Johnson running for Montgomery City Council District 2
Candidate announces Montgomery City Council District 2 campaign