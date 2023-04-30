Advertise
Family, classmates, Dadeville celebrate the life of Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith

“She was full of love, she was very very humble, and she had this huge smile.”
“She was full of love, she was very very humble, and she had this huge smile.”(SOURCE: WTVM)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DADEVILLE, Al. (WTVM) - “She was full of love, she was very very humble, and she had this huge smile.”

Inside First Baptist Church of Dadeville, the life of Dadeville High School senior Shaunkivia Nicole Smith was honored by a loving family, a host of classmates, and a community still trying to hold on strong.

“My world isn’t always the best, but I am always happy to be alive and thankful to wake up because most people don’t.”

Those are words from a letter that 17-year-old Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith wrote to herself last May, anticipating her senior year of high school. The letter containing a note to her mother, Miranda Turner:

“Just know, forever, you will always be okay and God’s going to make a way for us.”

Keke, Ke, Ke-love, Kivi are just a few of the nicknames for the bright soul who’s funeral packed out the church pews of First Baptist Church Dadeville Saturday.

Tears, laughter, and shoulders to cry on at Keke’s celebration of life. As her casket closed, her little sister placed a crown on her big sister’s resting head.

Loved ones of Keke sharing the precious memories of the life gone too soon.

“She was a beautiful girl, her parents did a wonderful job,” says cousin, Dalissa Townsend.

“I call her Keke love and she’ll say ‘what auntie love’. I’m going to miss her dearly and she’s going to heaven,” says aunt, Annette Johnson.

“She had a very big future ahead of her and we’re really going to miss her,” says cousin, Shannon Pogue-Chapman.

That big future was to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham to become a Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse.

“If there are nurses in heaven, we know that you are there,” says one of Keke’s grandmothers.

Keke’s 18th birthday would have been May 21, just 4 days before her high school graduation.

The 6 suspects involved in the Dadeville shooting, one being a juvenile, remain behind bars and have all been denied bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

