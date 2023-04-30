First Alert: Rain moves out, drier weather moves in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday morning rain is moving east, out of the state of Alabama. Behind the shower activity, will be breezy winds and a gradual clearing of the clouds. Winds today will be out of the west around 15 to 20 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy by this afternoon and highs will warm into the middle 70s.

Tonight we will keep with a few clouds, lows will hover right around 50 degrees and winds will remain out of the west around 5 to 15 mph.

Breezy conditions to remain in place for Monday. Winds will be sustained around 5 to 10 mph in the morning, increasing to around 15 to 20 mph by the afternoon. Highs on Monday will again be cooler than average, in the middle 70s, even with plenty of sunshine expected. Lows will again dip to either side of 50 degrees under a clear sky and west winds.

Our extended period of dry weather remains Tuesday all the way through Thursday. We can thank high pressure for providing the dry and tranquil weather from Sunday evening all the way through Thursday.

Afternoon highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will warm to either side of 80 degrees under sunny skies. Lows will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday night, increasing to the upper to middle 50s by Thursday night.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are back into the forecast Friday and those chances linger into next weekend. Our next storm system is forecast to move into the region sometime Friday going into next weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the 80s with showers and storms expected. We keep with lingering shower activity for Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Lows Friday night will be near 60 degrees. We are still about a week away from our next storm threat, so we will continue to adjust the forecast with each new forecast model run we get in the Storm Track Zone, but we just wanted to give you a FIRST ALERT to what we are tracking in the long range forecast.

