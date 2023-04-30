First Alert: Sunshine, dry weather, prevails this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a breezy, yet sunny, Sunday across Central and South Alabama. Winds will remain noticeable as we move into the evening, diminishing a bit by tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and lows will be cool, on either side of 50 degrees.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

After a crisp start to our Monday, sunshine will prevail and afternoon highs will warm only into the lower to middle 70s. Winds will remain a bit breezy, out of the west, during the day around 15 to 20 mph. Skies will be clear Monday night and lows will fall into the 40s and 50s, with westerly winds.

More dry and sunny weather is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and most of the day on Friday. Afternoon highs will warm back into the upper 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday, then into the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday. High pressure will settle into the region, the culprit of the long stretch of dry and pleasant weather.

The forecast changes a bit as we approach Friday night and into the weekend ahead. There is indication that a warm front will lift north across the region, increasing rain chances by Friday night. The boundary looks to stall, with multiple waves of rain, possible storm, activity in the forecast late Friday through the weekend.

As of this writing, we are going to introduce a low end rain chance Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as a FIRST ALERT to what we will be tracking this week. While forecast models are at odds on how much rain and when the rain arrives, it does show waves of shower activity in the long range forecast.

Conditions remain warm for Friday and next weekend. Highs will be in the 80s Friday and Saturday, only cooling a bit, into the 70s by Sunday. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s, meaning rather mild and muggy conditions expected for both afternoon highs and overnight lows Friday through next weekend.

