Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Sunshine, dry weather, prevails this week

Cool nights and comfortable afternoons are in store from now through the end of the work and school week.
First Alert 12: Rain moves out, drier weather moves in! Here is a quick look at your Sunday First Alert Forecast.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a breezy, yet sunny, Sunday across Central and South Alabama. Winds will remain noticeable as we move into the evening, diminishing a bit by tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and lows will be cool, on either side of 50 degrees.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

After a crisp start to our Monday, sunshine will prevail and afternoon highs will warm only into the lower to middle 70s. Winds will remain a bit breezy, out of the west, during the day around 15 to 20 mph. Skies will be clear Monday night and lows will fall into the 40s and 50s, with westerly winds.

More dry and sunny weather is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and most of the day on Friday. Afternoon highs will warm back into the upper 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday, then into the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday. High pressure will settle into the region, the culprit of the long stretch of dry and pleasant weather.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

The forecast changes a bit as we approach Friday night and into the weekend ahead. There is indication that a warm front will lift north across the region, increasing rain chances by Friday night. The boundary looks to stall, with multiple waves of rain, possible storm, activity in the forecast late Friday through the weekend.

As of this writing, we are going to introduce a low end rain chance Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as a FIRST ALERT to what we will be tracking this week. While forecast models are at odds on how much rain and when the rain arrives, it does show waves of shower activity in the long range forecast.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Conditions remain warm for Friday and next weekend. Highs will be in the 80s Friday and Saturday, only cooling a bit, into the 70s by Sunday. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s, meaning rather mild and muggy conditions expected for both afternoon highs and overnight lows Friday through next weekend.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery
The school system encourages parents to consult a healthcare provider if any unusual symptoms...
Autauga County Schools investigating possible environmental situation
Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth...
Troy’s Jake Andrews selected in fourth found of NFL Draft
File image
Third teen charged in multi-suspect Montgomery murder 

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain moves out, drier weather moves in
Rain moves out, drier weather moves in! Here is a quick look at your Sunday First Alert Forecast.
Rain moves out, drier weather moves in! Here is a quick look at your Sunday First Alert Forecast.
Amanda has an hour-by-hour glimpse ahead to what we anticipate radar will look like tonight -...
Amanda has an hour-by-hour glimpse ahead to what we anticipate radar will look like tonight
Another system swings through this weekend
Another system swings through this weekend