Mortgage manager shares credit score tips

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A credit score can range from 300 to 850. According to credit.com, the average credit score in America is 711. If your credit isn’t quite there yet, the branch manager of Guild Mortgage has tips to increase your credit score.

Branch manager Jimmy Parsons said a good credit score is needed to be approved for a loan for big purchases like a home or vehicle.

If your credit is low, banks may charge you a higher interest rate to pay off a loan or you may not be approved at all.

“Lenders need to look at your overall history of paying your bills,” said Parsons.

Not paying your bills on time can affect 35% of your score.

Parsons said if those making big investments should make sure to have paid their bills in the last 12 months on time.

“Second thing we look at is how much do you owe compared to what your limits are,” said Parsons.

Parsons encourages people to only use 30% of their utilization.

Other factors that impact your score are new credit in the last 90 days, how long you have credit, and credit mix, such as having different loans at a time.

Parsons said the best thing to do if you don’t have any credit history is to “open up maybe one or two different types of credit, a credit card, and maybe an installment loan, but always make your payments on time and keep the balance very low. In fact, pay it off every month.”

According to AL.com, the average credit score in Alabama is 660

