SEC dominates the NFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference dominated the NFL Draft once again.

It marks the 17th consecutive year that the SEC has led all conferences in the having the most players drafted into the NFL.

The SEC set the record for the most players drafted from one conference in 2021 and 2022 with 65 players. This year, the conference had 62 players selected.

The Big Ten Conference finished with 55 players drafted, good for the second most players selected. It’s the fifth year in a row that the Big Ten has finished runner-up to the SEC.

Alabama and Georgia led the nation with the most players picked in the 2023 NFL Draft with ten. It’s the fifth time in the last six years that either Alabama or Georgia has led the nation with the most players selected. Georgia has had 34 players selected in the last three NFL Draft’s total, setting the record for the most players drafted over a three year timespan.

Below you can find a full breakdown of how many players were selected from each team and conference in the 2023 NFL Draft.

SEC: 62 total players selected

Alabama — 10

Georgia — 10

Florida — 6

LSU — 6

Tennessee — 5

Auburn — 5

South Carolina — 5

Ole Miss — 4

Kentucky — 3

Texas A&M — 3

Arkansas — 2

Mississippi State — 2

Missouri — 1

Big Ten: 55 players selected

Michigan — 9

Ohio State — 6

Penn State — 6

Maryland — 5

Purdue — 5

Northwestern — 4

Illinois — 4

Iowa — 4

Michigan State — 3

Minnesota — 3

Wisconsin — 3

Nebraska — 2

Rutgers — 1

ACC: 32 players selected

Clemson — 6

Pitt — 6

North Carolina — 4

Louisville — 3

Miami — 3

Syracuse — 2

Wake Forest — 2

Florida State — 1

Boston College — 1

Georgia Tech — 1

NC State — 1

Virginia — 1

Virginia Tech — 1

Big 12: 30 players selected

TCU — 8

Oklahoma — 5

Texas — 5

Kansas State — 4

Oklahoma State — 2

Iowa State — 3

Baylor — 1

West Virginia — 1

Texas Tech — 1

Pac 12: 27 players selected

Oregon — 6

Stanford — 5

UCLA — 4

USC — 4

Utah — 3

Oregon State — 2

Cal — 1

Washington State — 1

Arizona State — 1

AAC: 10 players selected

Houston — 4

Cincinnati — 3

Tulane — 2

SMU — 1

Sun Belt: 9 players selected

ODU — 3

Appalachian State — 2

Louisiana — 1

South Alabama — 1

Southern Miss — 1

Troy — 1

Independent (teams with no conference affiliation): 7 players selected

Notre Dame — 3

BYU — 3

Liberty — 1

MAC: 7 players selected

Eastern Michigan — 2

Ball State — 1

Bowling Green — 1

Central Michigan — 1

Western Michigan — 1

Toledo — 1

MWC: 5 players selected

Boise State — 2

Fresno State — 1

New Mexico — 1

San Jose State — 1

Conference USA: 3 players selected

Charlotte — 1

UAB — 1

Western Kentucky — 1

FCS/Division II: 12 players selected

North Dakota State — 1

South Dakota State — 1

Sacramento State — 1

Stephen F. Austin — 1

William & Mary — 1

Princeton — 1

Wagner — 1

Kennesaw State — 1

Wingate — 1

UT-Martin — 1

Northern Michigan — 1

Jackson State — 1

