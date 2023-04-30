Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday...
Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Harborview Medical Center, where the second man died, police said.

The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery
The school system encourages parents to consult a healthcare provider if any unusual symptoms...
Autauga County Schools investigating possible environmental situation
Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth...
Troy’s Jake Andrews selected in fourth found of NFL Draft
File image
Third teen charged in multi-suspect Montgomery murder 

Latest News

Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Suspect bites off part of police sergeant’s finger at Los Angeles metro station
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Police sergeant hospitalized after part of finger bitten off; suspect arrested
Police say a 23-year-old employee was killed and a tourist from Chicago was injured after a...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at New Orleans restaurant
Authorities say a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina...
'We were like brothers': Friend shocked after NC police officer, wife found dead