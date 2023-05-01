1 dead in weekend Selma shooting

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Saturday afternoon shooting, according to Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired around noon in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue. On the scene, first responders found the victim, Jevon Hall, lying on the ground unresponsive.

Hall was taken to Vaughn Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the Dallas County coroner.

A motive and suspect in the deadly shooting remain unclear. The Selma Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 334-874-2190.

