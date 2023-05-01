Advertise
Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case

Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.
Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.(Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in connection with a 2020 Butler County homicide, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday and transported to the county jail.

Senn is accused of shooting Antonio Simmons multiple times with a 9mm handgun, killing him on Sept. 15, 2020.

A passerby discovered Simmons’ body on a dirt road off Highway 50 going toward the Honoraville community.

A motive for the shooting was not clear. Senn is being held on a bail of $400,000.

