Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in connection with a 2020 Butler County homicide, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday and transported to the county jail.

Senn is accused of shooting Antonio Simmons multiple times with a 9mm handgun, killing him on Sept. 15, 2020.

A passerby discovered Simmons’ body on a dirt road off Highway 50 going toward the Honoraville community.

A motive for the shooting was not clear. Senn is being held on a bail of $400,000.

