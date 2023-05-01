Advertise
Cordova man shot and killed while Gardendale Police executed search warrants

The Cordova Police Department said on Monday that the shooting occurred at approximately 6:05...
The Cordova Police Department said on Monday that the shooting occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. Monday morning at 83 School Street in Cordova.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in May 1 in Cordova while Gardendale Police executed a search warrant.

The Cordova Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:05 a.m. 83 School Street in Cordova.

Gardendale Officers were trying to execute a narcotics search warrant when they encountered a man firing a weapon. Johnny Karris, 47, of Cordova, was fatally injured and died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident. Cordova Police Officers were not involved in the shooting.

Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Walker County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened on School Street.
The shooting happened on School Street.(WBRC)

WBRC is working to gather more information about the incident and will update the story as more information becomes available.

