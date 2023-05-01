Cordova man shot and killed while Gardendale Police executed search warrants

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in May 1 in Cordova while Gardendale Police executed a search warrant.

The Cordova Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:05 a.m. 83 School Street in Cordova.

Gardendale Officers were trying to execute a narcotics search warrant when they encountered a man firing a weapon. Johnny Karris, 47, of Cordova, was fatally injured and died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident. Cordova Police Officers were not involved in the shooting.

Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Walker County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened on School Street. (WBRC)

WBRC is working to gather more information about the incident and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.