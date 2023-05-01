Advertise
Crenshaw Christian Academy teacher gives life lessons through art

Adrian Odom teaches art and home economics at Crenshaw Christian Academy.
Adrian Odom teaches art and home economics at Crenshaw Christian Academy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) – Love is a four-letter word, and it’s the foundation of Adrian Odom’s lesson plans in her classroom. For her latest project, her students made special cards for senior citizens in the area to help lift their spirits.

“It’s a dream, getting to do what you love and looking forward to going to work every day,” Odom said.

The Luverne native went to school at Crenshaw Christian Academy, and now she’s back there teaching art and home economics. She’s been there for three years.

“I have a true love for CCA. I’ve always loved it,” she said. “I’ve grown up here. This is where I’m meant to be.”

For her, that means teaching her students art and how to cope with things. She said her class is a reminder that some lessons can’t be taught from a textbook. Sometimes it takes markers, paint and construction paper to spread a little love.

“Art is therapy. It’s kind of like music. Painting is therapeutic,” she said. “One of my elementary students, they said, ‘Ms. Odom, you should be a therapist’ because we kind of just get out all our feelings. Art is an expression of your emotion and what you’re feeling and going through, and that’s one of my favorite things about teaching art.”

