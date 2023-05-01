Advertise
Lawmakers introduce bipartisan legislation to end child abuse at residential treatment facilities

Senator Tuberville pushes for bill on institutional child abuse
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, there’s a bipartisan push in Congress calling for oversight and accountability at youth residential treatment facilities.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I know the reform that we need,” Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama said.

Senator Tommy Tuberville joined Paris Hilton and other child abuse survivors to support a bill that would address child abuse at residential treatment facilities nationwide. The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act would provide greater oversight and transparency of institutional youth programs and promote best practices to prevent and treat institutional child abuse.

“I’ve been to some of these facilities just recently. They cost about what it costs to go to Harvard but most of them look like something that came out of a Charles Dickens movie, gloomy, dark. It’s not something you want to be proud of,” Tuberville said.

“The dark, underbelly of this industry needs to be exposed for there to be change,” Tommy James, a local attorney said.

Attorney Tommy James has been representing survivors of institutional abuse for over 20 years. He’s currently handling multiple cases against youth residential facilities.

“It’s incomprehensible what’s going on in them now. I’ve got seven cases pending right now against operators of these facilities ranging from sexual abuse, physical abuse and even fatalities,” James said.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant. We need to open our eyes and put the sun on what’s going on in this country with these facilities,” Tuberville said.

“This act is the start to bring that change. These are our most vulnerable children often times they’ve been traumatized prior to entering these facilities and then what’s going on with the abuse, neglect. Just horrible things going on. They are retraumatized. They are supposed to be in these places getting help and right now they’re not,” James said.

SICAA also establishes a federal working group on youth residential programs and also develop information sharing systems among states.

You can read more about the legislation here: https://www.tuberville.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/tuberville-colleagues-introduce-bipartisan-legislation-to-end-childrens-abuse-in-residential-treatment-centers/

