May starting off sunny and cool

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The month of May will get off to a cool and sunny start in 2023. In a month that can bring severe weather and big heat, I’m sure most of us are just fine with this forecast even with it being on the cool side.

Breezy to windy conditions through Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s today under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds may be around this morning, then the afternoon is mainly sunny. Another mostly sunny day is on the way tomorrow with highs a touch warmer in the middle and upper 70s.

Similar to what we saw on Sunday, it will be windy both today and tomorrow. Wind speeds will be 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph. It will look and feel pretty much identical to Sunday.

No rain is in the forecast this week. (WSFA 12 News)

The wind relaxes a bit by Wednesday with the sunshine and below normal temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s once again. Upper 70s are likely for everyone by Thursday under a mostly sunny sky.

The mornings all the way through Thursday will be on the cool to chilly side. Under mostly clear skies each night temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s. Some mid-40s will occur in the typically colder locations like Selma, Greenville, Alexander City, Clanton, Marion, and Evergreen.

Temps are back in the 80s starting Friday as a warmer regime engulfs the Deep South. The warmer temperatures will be accompanied by an increase in humidity and subsequently rain chances.

Overnight temperatures will be cool to chilly through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday should be dry, then chances for randomly scattered showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast starting Saturday. The upcoming weekend should not be a washout despite the uptick in rain chances. At most we’re talking hit or miss rain.

The warmer temps and chances for rain stick with us as we head into the second week of May. No severe weather is in the forecast as we see it right now.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.