Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Attorney General’s Office has announced the conviction and sentence of a Montgomery attorney.

John Warren “J.W.” Godwin, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of financial exploitation of the elderly, a Class B felony. The attorney general’s office said the charge stems from the “misuse of his position as a guardian and conservator for an elderly military veteran in need of immediate and long-term care.”

Godwin was sentenced by the Montgomery County Circuit Court to a 10-year suspended sentence with five years probation.

The attorney general’s office said it opened an investigation into Godwin’s conduct in June 2022 after getting information from a local bank that identified suspicious transactions from the victim’s accounts. The department said that investigation revealed that Godwin was court-appointed in 2018 to represent an elderly military veteran who needed emergency protective services and had no family to care for him.

As part of Godwin’s plea agreement, he admitted that he “recklessly breached” his fiduciary duty to the veteran by failing to pay property taxes on his home. Investigators say Godwin’s breach led to the veteran’s property being sold to a third party at a tax sale. According to the AG’s office, Godwin further breached his duty by “recklessly failing to redeem that property within the statutory time period of three years,” leading to the veteran’s permanently loss of his home.

As a condition of Godwin’s plea, he agreed to pay $345,000 in restitution to the victim, which is the value of the home lost in the tax sale. He also agreed to permanently surrender his license with the Alabama State Bar, as well as disclaim any and all bequests, interests, inheritances and duties from any and all last wills and testaments of the victim. He must also pay all other court costs and fees.

In exchange for Godwin’s immediate cooperation, the state agreed to not bring any additional charges related to Godwin’s service as a guardian and conservator.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he recused himself from this case early in the investigation due to Godwin’s business association with former Attorney General Troy King.

